BTIG Research slashes price target on Borr Drilling Limited [BORR] – find out why.

Borr Drilling Limited [NYSE: BORR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.69% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 16.45%. The company report on February 16, 2023 that Borr Drilling Limited – Q4 2022 Presentation.

Please find enclosed the presentation of Borr Drilling Limited’s fourth quarter 2022 results to be held on the webcast/conference call at 15:00 CET (9:00 AM New York time) on February 16, 2023.

In order to listen to the presentation, you may do one of the following:.

Over the last 12 months, BORR stock rose by 209.52%. The one-year Borr Drilling Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.62. The average equity rating for BORR stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.74 billion, with 243.86 million shares outstanding and 166.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.35M shares, BORR stock reached a trading volume of 2446625 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Borr Drilling Limited [BORR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BORR shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BORR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Borr Drilling Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Borr Drilling Limited is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for BORR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.78.

BORR Stock Performance Analysis:

Borr Drilling Limited [BORR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.45. With this latest performance, BORR shares gained by 24.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 95.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 209.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BORR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.22 for Borr Drilling Limited [BORR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.36, while it was recorded at 6.79 for the last single week of trading, and 4.63 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Borr Drilling Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Borr Drilling Limited [BORR] shares currently have an operating margin of -36.49 and a Gross Margin at -22.50. Borr Drilling Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -78.68.

Return on Total Capital for BORR is now -3.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.65. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Borr Drilling Limited [BORR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 215.37. Additionally, BORR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 215.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Borr Drilling Limited [BORR] managed to generate an average of -$3,209,890 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

Borr Drilling Limited [BORR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $346 million, or 46.23% of BORR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BORR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,079,898, which is approximately 6.161% of the company’s market cap and around 9.56% of the total institutional ownership; ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD, holding 9,051,621 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $64.72 million in BORR stocks shares; and SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB (PUBL), currently with $26.8 million in BORR stock with ownership of nearly -31.277% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Borr Drilling Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 58 institutional holders increased their position in Borr Drilling Limited [NYSE:BORR] by around 5,825,742 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 4,050,746 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 38,479,137 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,355,625 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BORR stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,535,416 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 1,045,649 shares during the same period.