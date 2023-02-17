BorgWarner Inc. [BWA] moved up 1.90: Why It’s Important

BorgWarner Inc. [NYSE: BWA] traded at a high on 02/16/23, posting a 1.90 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $50.32. The company report on February 14, 2023 that BorgWarner Announces Brady Ericson as CEO, Chris Gropp as CFO, and PHINIA Inc. as Company Name for Proposed Fuel Systems and Aftermarket Segment Spin-Off.

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) today announced Brady Ericson will serve as President and Chief Executive Officer, and Chris Gropp will serve as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the separate, publicly traded company that will result from completion of the previously announced proposed spin-off of BorgWarner’s Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments. BorgWarner also announced today that the intended company name is “PHINIA Inc.” (“PHINIA”).

“Brady and Chris are well-rounded and respected leaders at BorgWarner and in the industry. They each possess a breadth of knowledge and experience that will be required to guide PHINIA as an independent company and pursue its continued success,” said Frédéric B. Lissalde, President and Chief Executive Officer, BorgWarner. “Today’s announcement is also an exciting next step that personifies and gives an identity to what we had referred to as ‘NewCo’, now PHINIA.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2682782 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of BorgWarner Inc. stands at 2.73% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.39%.

The market cap for BWA stock reached $11.69 billion, with 234.13 million shares outstanding and 232.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.88M shares, BWA reached a trading volume of 2682782 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BorgWarner Inc. [BWA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BWA shares is $51.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BWA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for BorgWarner Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $78 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2023, representing the official price target for BorgWarner Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $49, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Outperform rating on BWA stock. On November 28, 2022, analysts increased their price target for BWA shares from 35 to 45.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BorgWarner Inc. is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for BWA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for BWA in the course of the last twelve months was 17.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has BWA stock performed recently?

BorgWarner Inc. [BWA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.94. With this latest performance, BWA shares gained by 14.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BWA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.47 for BorgWarner Inc. [BWA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.82, while it was recorded at 49.51 for the last single week of trading, and 38.87 for the last 200 days.

BorgWarner Inc. [BWA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BorgWarner Inc. [BWA] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.30 and a Gross Margin at +19.63. BorgWarner Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.97.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.62.

BorgWarner Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for BorgWarner Inc. [BWA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BWA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BorgWarner Inc. go to 16.09%.

Insider trade positions for BorgWarner Inc. [BWA]

There are presently around $10,969 million, or 97.30% of BWA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BWA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,388,099, which is approximately -0.096% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,914,791 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $951.79 million in BWA stocks shares; and HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P, currently with $583.58 million in BWA stock with ownership of nearly -0.374% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BorgWarner Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 354 institutional holders increased their position in BorgWarner Inc. [NYSE:BWA] by around 12,464,225 shares. Additionally, 284 investors decreased positions by around 13,291,323 shares, while 84 investors held positions by with 192,222,839 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 217,978,387 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BWA stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,564,282 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 4,513,460 shares during the same period.