BofA Securities slashes price target on KBR Inc. [KBR] – find out why.

KBR Inc. [NYSE: KBR] traded at a high on 02/16/23, posting a 7.42 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $55.60. The company report on February 16, 2023 that KBR Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Financial Results; Issues Fiscal 2023 Guidance.

Delivered Strong Q4 and Fiscal 2022 Results Earnings Momentum Drives Fiscal 2023 Guidance OutlookBoard Approves 12.5% Increase to Regular Dividend.

KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) today announced its fourth quarter and fiscal 2022 financial results and issued its fiscal 2023 financial guidance.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3431431 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of KBR Inc. stands at 3.04% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.45%.

The market cap for KBR stock reached $7.53 billion, with 139.00 million shares outstanding and 135.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 924.32K shares, KBR reached a trading volume of 3431431 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about KBR Inc. [KBR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KBR shares is $63.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KBR stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for KBR Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2022, representing the official price target for KBR Inc. stock. On June 03, 2020, analysts increased their price target for KBR shares from 24 to 31.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KBR Inc. is set at 1.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for KBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for KBR in the course of the last twelve months was 33.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has KBR stock performed recently?

KBR Inc. [KBR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.75. With this latest performance, KBR shares gained by 11.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.95 for KBR Inc. [KBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.26, while it was recorded at 52.86 for the last single week of trading, and 49.31 for the last 200 days.

KBR Inc. [KBR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KBR Inc. [KBR] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.63 and a Gross Margin at +10.98. KBR Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.25.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.30.

KBR Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for KBR Inc. [KBR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KBR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KBR Inc. go to 12.97%.

Insider trade positions for KBR Inc. [KBR]

There are presently around $8,012 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KBR stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 13,800,239, which is approximately 3.42% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,213,907 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $734.69 million in KBR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $724.48 million in KBR stock with ownership of nearly -0.118% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KBR Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 174 institutional holders increased their position in KBR Inc. [NYSE:KBR] by around 9,149,553 shares. Additionally, 177 investors decreased positions by around 10,382,330 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 124,573,187 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 144,105,070 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KBR stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,792,419 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 2,002,781 shares during the same period.