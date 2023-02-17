BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC] stock Downgrade by Piper Sandler analyst, price target now $12

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: BIGC] loss -7.36% or -0.89 points to close at $11.21 with a heavy trading volume of 6379542 shares. The company report on February 15, 2023 that BigCommerce Partners with InfoTrax Systems to Deliver Modern Enterprise Ecommerce to Direct Sellers.

InfoTrax Powered by BigCommerce integration will give thousands of direct sales companies access to best-in-class commissions management system with a modern ecommerce platform.

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands, today announced a new global partnership with InfoTrax Systems, a leading provider of commissions software and distributor tools for direct sales companies.

It opened the trading session at $11.73, the shares rose to $11.785 and dropped to $11.20, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BIGC points out that the company has recorded -44.12% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -44.83% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.20M shares, BIGC reached to a volume of 6379542 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIGC shares is $13.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIGC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2023, representing the official price target for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $21 to $11, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on BIGC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.18.

Trading performance analysis for BIGC stock

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.90. With this latest performance, BIGC shares gained by 1.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.57 for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.16, while it was recorded at 11.41 for the last single week of trading, and 14.25 for the last 200 days.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.94 and a Gross Margin at +75.54. BigCommerce Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -34.88.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.43.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.70 and a Current Ratio set at 5.70.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIGC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. go to 5.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC]

There are presently around $574 million, or 73.10% of BIGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIGC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,388,714, which is approximately 13.284% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; DARSANA CAPITAL PARTNERS LP, holding 6,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $67.26 million in BIGC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $48.53 million in BIGC stock with ownership of nearly -0.693% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:BIGC] by around 13,440,514 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 15,890,904 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 21,882,024 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,213,442 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIGC stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,399,604 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 3,312,352 shares during the same period.