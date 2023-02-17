Aspen Aerogels Inc. [ASPN] moved up 11.13: Why It’s Important

Aspen Aerogels Inc. [NYSE: ASPN] price surged by 11.13 percent to reach at $1.28. The company report on February 15, 2023 that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Financial Results and Recent Business Developments.

Quarterly revenue growth of 90% year-over-year drove 2022 annual revenues to $180 million, a 48% increase.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) (“Aspen” or the “Company”), a technology leader in sustainability and electrification solutions, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022, which ended December 31, 2022, and discussed recent business developments.

A sum of 3358574 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 954.50K shares. Aspen Aerogels Inc. shares reached a high of $13.50 and dropped to a low of $11.43 until finishing in the latest session at $12.78.

The one-year ASPN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 54.0. The average equity rating for ASPN stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Aspen Aerogels Inc. [ASPN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASPN shares is $27.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASPN stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Aspen Aerogels Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Aspen Aerogels Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on ASPN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aspen Aerogels Inc. is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASPN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.60.

ASPN Stock Performance Analysis:

Aspen Aerogels Inc. [ASPN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.04. With this latest performance, ASPN shares gained by 19.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASPN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.03 for Aspen Aerogels Inc. [ASPN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.09, while it was recorded at 11.29 for the last single week of trading, and 12.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aspen Aerogels Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aspen Aerogels Inc. [ASPN] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.38 and a Gross Margin at +8.17. Aspen Aerogels Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -30.50.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -37.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.46.

Aspen Aerogels Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Aspen Aerogels Inc. [ASPN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $905 million, or 57.40% of ASPN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASPN stocks are: KIM, LLC with ownership of 15,780,426, which is approximately 200.344% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; SPRING CREEK CAPITAL LLC, holding 3,462,124 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $44.25 million in ASPN stocks shares; and OAKTOP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT II, L.P., currently with $40.83 million in ASPN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aspen Aerogels Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 116 institutional holders increased their position in Aspen Aerogels Inc. [NYSE:ASPN] by around 31,632,820 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 1,581,630 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 37,636,201 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,850,651 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASPN stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,892,737 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 474,483 shares during the same period.