Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN] Stock trading around $1.87 per share: What’s Next?

Amarin Corporation plc [NASDAQ: AMRN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.58% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.50%. The company report on February 16, 2023 that Sarissa Capital Blasts Amarin’s Repeated False Statements; Clearly Amarin Will Say Anything to Keep Sarissa Off the Board.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Sarissa is Confident that Long Suffering Amarin Shareholders Will Make Up Their Own Minds and Vote “FOR” Change at Amarin.

Sarissa Capital Management LP (“Sarissa”) today issued the following statement regarding Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN):.

Over the last 12 months, AMRN stock dropped by -47.77%. The one-year Amarin Corporation plc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 47.62. The average equity rating for AMRN stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $789.29 million, with 404.61 million shares outstanding and 382.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.41M shares, AMRN stock reached a trading volume of 3719651 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMRN shares is $3.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMRN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Amarin Corporation plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Amarin Corporation plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $3, while SVB Leerink kept a Mkt Perform rating on AMRN stock. On May 05, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AMRN shares from 10 to 3.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amarin Corporation plc is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72.

AMRN Stock Performance Analysis:

Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.50. With this latest performance, AMRN shares gained by 1.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.45 for Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5936, while it was recorded at 1.9220 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4282 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Amarin Corporation plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.15 and a Gross Margin at +78.71. Amarin Corporation plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.76.

Amarin Corporation plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

AMRN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMRN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amarin Corporation plc go to 38.90%.

Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $218 million, or 32.70% of AMRN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMRN stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 22,027,895, which is approximately 289.562% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; WOODLINE PARTNERS LP, holding 12,790,559 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.92 million in AMRN stocks shares; and KYNAM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $18.03 million in AMRN stock with ownership of nearly 43.483% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amarin Corporation plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in Amarin Corporation plc [NASDAQ:AMRN] by around 45,535,932 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 58,426,305 shares, while 89 investors held positions by with 12,847,668 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 116,809,905 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMRN stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,449,730 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 26,150,692 shares during the same period.