Alkermes plc [ALKS] Stock trading around $28.18 per share: What’s Next?

Alkermes plc [NASDAQ: ALKS] price surged by 4.41 percent to reach at $1.19. The company report on February 16, 2023 that Alkermes plc Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 and Provides Financial Expectations for 2023.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

— Revenues of $1.11 Billion in 2022, GAAP Loss per Share of $0.97 and Diluted Non-GAAP Earnings per Share of $0.34 —.

— Achieved LYBALVI® Net Sales of $96.0 Million in First Full Year of Commercial Launch —.

A sum of 3097625 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.34M shares. Alkermes plc shares reached a high of $29.49 and dropped to a low of $27.36 until finishing in the latest session at $28.18.

The one-year ALKS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.76. The average equity rating for ALKS stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Alkermes plc [ALKS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALKS shares is $32.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALKS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Alkermes plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $27 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Alkermes plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on ALKS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alkermes plc is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALKS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALKS in the course of the last twelve months was 328.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

ALKS Stock Performance Analysis:

Alkermes plc [ALKS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.99. With this latest performance, ALKS shares gained by 1.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALKS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.76 for Alkermes plc [ALKS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.74, while it was recorded at 27.52 for the last single week of trading, and 26.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Alkermes plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alkermes plc [ALKS] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.50 and a Gross Margin at +78.89. Alkermes plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.10.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.42.

Alkermes plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

ALKS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALKS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alkermes plc go to 24.80%.

Alkermes plc [ALKS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,572 million, or 99.60% of ALKS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALKS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,539,078, which is approximately 2.381% of the company’s market cap and around 1.63% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,424,174 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $462.83 million in ALKS stocks shares; and SARISSA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $252.62 million in ALKS stock with ownership of nearly -36.149% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alkermes plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 151 institutional holders increased their position in Alkermes plc [NASDAQ:ALKS] by around 25,246,744 shares. Additionally, 124 investors decreased positions by around 24,400,150 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 112,599,230 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 162,246,124 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALKS stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,834,630 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 7,059,615 shares during the same period.