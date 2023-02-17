Albemarle Corporation [ALB] Stock trading around $285.62 per share: What’s Next?

Albemarle Corporation [NYSE: ALB] closed the trading session at $285.62 on 02/16/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $263.03, while the highest price level was $293.01. The company report on February 15, 2023 that Albemarle Reports Net Sales Increase ~3x for Fourth Quarter 2022; Full-Year Net Sales Over $7 Billion.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in transforming essential resources such as lithium and bromine into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity and health, today announced its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended Dec. 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2022 and Recent Highlights(Unless otherwise stated, all percentage changes represent year-over-year comparisons).

The stocks have a year to date performance of 31.71 percent and weekly performance of 6.82 percent. The stock has been moved at 2.88 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 17.15 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.46 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.42M shares, ALB reached to a volume of 3073783 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Albemarle Corporation [ALB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALB shares is $311.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALB stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Albemarle Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2023, representing the official price target for Albemarle Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $275, while Vertical Research analysts kept a Buy rating on ALB stock. On October 13, 2022, analysts increased their price target for ALB shares from 260 to 270.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Albemarle Corporation is set at 10.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.84.

ALB stock trade performance evaluation

Albemarle Corporation [ALB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.82. With this latest performance, ALB shares gained by 17.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.14 for Albemarle Corporation [ALB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 250.96, while it was recorded at 273.47 for the last single week of trading, and 254.03 for the last 200 days.

Albemarle Corporation [ALB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Albemarle Corporation [ALB] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.01 and a Gross Margin at +30.30. Albemarle Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.72.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.15.

Albemarle Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Albemarle Corporation [ALB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $28,734 million, or 85.80% of ALB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,174,413, which is approximately 1.73% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,206,921 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.63 billion in ALB stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $2.19 billion in ALB stock with ownership of nearly 56.15% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Albemarle Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 508 institutional holders increased their position in Albemarle Corporation [NYSE:ALB] by around 10,591,422 shares. Additionally, 448 investors decreased positions by around 7,850,103 shares, while 168 investors held positions by with 82,160,189 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 100,601,714 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALB stock had 171 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,412,650 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 1,069,889 shares during the same period.