Adobe Inc. [ADBE] is 8.51% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Adobe Inc. [NASDAQ: ADBE] closed the trading session at $365.16 on 02/16/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $363.55, while the highest price level was $373.49. The company report on February 8, 2023 that Adobe and Microsoft Bring Industry-Leading Acrobat PDF Experience to 1.4 Billion Windows Users Through Microsoft Edge.

Natively embedding Acrobat PDF technology in Microsoft Edge delivers an enhanced PDF experience for Windows users and a seamless path to even more value.

Adobe Acrobat PDF technology in Microsoft Edge will be available to all Windows 10 and 11 users beginning in March 2023, with an opt-in option for organizations with managed devices.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 8.51 percent and weekly performance of -2.83 percent. The stock has been moved at -16.60 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.99 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 5.55 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.73M shares, ADBE reached to a volume of 2914387 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Adobe Inc. [ADBE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADBE shares is $385.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADBE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Adobe Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, William Blair raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Adobe Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $354, while MoffettNathanson analysts kept a Hold rating on ADBE stock. On September 19, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ADBE shares from 425 to 310.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adobe Inc. is set at 10.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADBE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADBE in the course of the last twelve months was 22.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

ADBE stock trade performance evaluation

Adobe Inc. [ADBE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.83. With this latest performance, ADBE shares gained by 6.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADBE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.37 for Adobe Inc. [ADBE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 351.10, while it was recorded at 373.00 for the last single week of trading, and 360.71 for the last 200 days.

Adobe Inc. [ADBE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Adobe Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Adobe Inc. [ADBE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADBE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Adobe Inc. go to 13.56%.

Adobe Inc. [ADBE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $136,895 million, or 84.10% of ADBE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADBE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 39,402,963, which is approximately 0.594% of the company’s market cap and around 0.34% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 36,852,778 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.46 billion in ADBE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.71 billion in ADBE stock with ownership of nearly -1.381% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,077 institutional holders increased their position in Adobe Inc. [NASDAQ:ADBE] by around 21,674,520 shares. Additionally, 1,125 investors decreased positions by around 24,200,957 shares, while 256 investors held positions by with 329,013,644 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 374,889,121 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADBE stock had 282 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,956,723 shares, while 139 institutional investors sold positions of 4,194,446 shares during the same period.