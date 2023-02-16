why Phillips 66 [PSX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $124.46

Phillips 66 [NYSE: PSX] loss -1.20% or -1.3 points to close at $106.65 with a heavy trading volume of 2583807 shares. The company report on February 8, 2023 that Phillips 66 Announces Increase in Quarterly Dividend.

The board of directors of Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.05 per share on Phillips 66 common stock, representing an 8% increase. The dividend is payable on March 1, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Feb. 21, 2023.

“Rewarding shareholders through a secure, competitive and growing dividend is a priority for Phillips 66,” said Mark Lashier, President and CEO of Phillips 66. “We have increased the dividend 12 times since our inception in 2012, resulting in a 17% compound annual growth rate. This dividend increase and our share repurchase program support our commitment to return $10 billion to $12 billion to shareholders by year-end 2024.”.

It opened the trading session at $107.00, the shares rose to $107.66 and dropped to $105.25, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PSX points out that the company has recorded 19.35% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -44.41% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.11M shares, PSX reached to a volume of 2583807 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSX shares is $124.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Phillips 66 shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Phillips 66 stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phillips 66 is set at 3.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for PSX in the course of the last twelve months was 14.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Phillips 66 [PSX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.81. With this latest performance, PSX shares gained by 4.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.39 for Phillips 66 [PSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 103.23, while it was recorded at 106.47 for the last single week of trading, and 95.78 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Phillips 66 [PSX] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.09 and a Gross Margin at +3.02. Phillips 66’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.17.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.37.

Phillips 66’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Phillips 66 go to 30.30%.

There are presently around $37,400 million, or 73.50% of PSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 50,216,131, which is approximately -0.845% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 37,326,665 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.98 billion in PSX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.48 billion in PSX stock with ownership of nearly -1.075% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Phillips 66 stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 810 institutional holders increased their position in Phillips 66 [NYSE:PSX] by around 26,669,342 shares. Additionally, 601 investors decreased positions by around 16,795,269 shares, while 245 investors held positions by with 307,217,100 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 350,681,711 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSX stock had 236 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,246,546 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 1,023,195 shares during the same period.