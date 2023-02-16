why International Paper Company [IP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $37.65

International Paper Company [NYSE: IP] closed the trading session at $39.28 on 02/15/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $38.80, while the highest price level was $39.37. The company report on February 15, 2023 that International Paper Orange Mill Awards $63,000 to Local Organizations.

On January 10th, International Paper Orange Mill awarded $63,000 in community grants to local organizations who are making the region a better place. Since 2013, the Orange Mill has awarded over $580k worth of foundation grant awards! Thank you to our dedicated team members!

The stocks have a year to date performance of 13.43 percent and weekly performance of -0.41 percent. The stock has been moved at -12.67 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.64 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 8.48 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.17M shares, IP reached to a volume of 3084375 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about International Paper Company [IP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IP shares is $37.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IP stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for International Paper Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price from $44 to $29. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2022, representing the official price target for International Paper Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $40 to $31, while Jefferies kept a Underperform rating on IP stock. On July 18, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for IP shares from 58 to 47.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Paper Company is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for IP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.45.

IP stock trade performance evaluation

International Paper Company [IP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.41. With this latest performance, IP shares gained by 4.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.29 for International Paper Company [IP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.26, while it was recorded at 38.92 for the last single week of trading, and 39.58 for the last 200 days.

International Paper Company [IP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and International Paper Company [IP] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.04 and a Gross Margin at +23.97. International Paper Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.23.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.08.

International Paper Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for International Paper Company [IP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Paper Company go to 19.20%.

International Paper Company [IP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $11,600 million, or 88.10% of IP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,185,372, which is approximately -0.891% of the company’s market cap and around 0.36% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 35,492,991 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.39 billion in IP stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.03 billion in IP stock with ownership of nearly -3.572% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in International Paper Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 380 institutional holders increased their position in International Paper Company [NYSE:IP] by around 16,379,047 shares. Additionally, 419 investors decreased positions by around 25,234,461 shares, while 123 investors held positions by with 253,703,877 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 295,317,385 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IP stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,657,241 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 2,380,297 shares during the same period.