why GoPro Inc. [GPRO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $6.25

GoPro Inc. [NASDAQ: GPRO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.46% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.58%. The company report on February 15, 2023 that GoPro’s Board of Directors Authorizes $40 Million in Additional Share Repurchases.

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) announced today that its board of directors has authorized the company to repurchase an additional $40 million of its Class A common stock. In 2022, the board of directors authorized the repurchase of up to $100 million of its Class A common stock, of which $40 million was repurchased in 2022. The cumulative remaining authorized amount for repurchase of Class A common stock as of February 9, 2023, is $100 million, of which $5 million has now been repurchased in 2023.

“GoPro has focused on sound business and cash management in recent years, which has yielded profitability and positive EBITDA, enabling us to both invest capital back into our business and to return capital to shareholders via our share repurchase program,” said Brian McGee, GoPro’s CFO and COO.

Over the last 12 months, GPRO stock dropped by -32.16%. The one-year GoPro Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.16. The average equity rating for GPRO stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $945.94 million, with 155.82 million shares outstanding and 113.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.52M shares, GPRO stock reached a trading volume of 2841927 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on GoPro Inc. [GPRO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPRO shares is $6.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPRO stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for GoPro Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $9 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2022, representing the official price target for GoPro Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on GPRO stock. On December 13, 2021, analysts increased their price target for GPRO shares from 11 to 13.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GoPro Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for GPRO in the course of the last twelve months was 5.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

GPRO Stock Performance Analysis:

GoPro Inc. [GPRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.58. With this latest performance, GPRO shares gained by 7.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.20 for GoPro Inc. [GPRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.45, while it was recorded at 5.67 for the last single week of trading, and 5.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into GoPro Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GoPro Inc. [GPRO] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.26 and a Gross Margin at +37.94. GoPro Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.64.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.46.

GoPro Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

GPRO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPRO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GoPro Inc. go to 10.00%.

GoPro Inc. [GPRO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $495 million, or 66.90% of GPRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPRO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,282,406, which is approximately 0.021% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,265,446 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $73.47 million in GPRO stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $33.28 million in GPRO stock with ownership of nearly 25.142% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GoPro Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in GoPro Inc. [NASDAQ:GPRO] by around 9,575,292 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 12,659,350 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 60,416,086 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,650,728 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPRO stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,817,370 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 2,152,355 shares during the same period.