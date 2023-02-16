why Cowen Inc. [COWN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $46.00

Cowen Inc. [NASDAQ: COWN] gained 0.03% or 0.01 points to close at $38.97 with a heavy trading volume of 6099721 shares. The company report on February 9, 2023 that Cowen To Report Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results On February 17, 2023.

Due to the Company’s entry into a definitive agreement to be acquired by TD Bank Group, which was previously announced on August 2, 2022, Cowen will not be conducting a conference call to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022.

It opened the trading session at $38.95, the shares rose to $38.98 and dropped to $38.93, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for COWN points out that the company has recorded 0.65% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -82.44% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 398.28K shares, COWN reached to a volume of 6099721 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cowen Inc. [COWN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COWN shares is $46.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COWN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Cowen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Cowen Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while Compass Point analysts kept a Neutral rating on COWN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cowen Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for COWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 32.50.

Trading performance analysis for COWN stock

Cowen Inc. [COWN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.10. With this latest performance, COWN shares gained by 0.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.31 for Cowen Inc. [COWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.75, while it was recorded at 38.93 for the last single week of trading, and 34.98 for the last 200 days.

Cowen Inc. [COWN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cowen Inc. [COWN] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.52 and a Gross Margin at +73.96. Cowen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.95.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.54.

Cowen Inc. [COWN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COWN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cowen Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cowen Inc. [COWN]

There are presently around $1,159 million, or 99.90% of COWN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COWN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,334,921, which is approximately 2.608% of the company’s market cap and around 7.80% of the total institutional ownership; MAGNETAR FINANCIAL LLC, holding 1,581,286 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $61.62 million in COWN stocks shares; and NEXPOINT ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $52.9 million in COWN stock with ownership of nearly 7.28% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cowen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in Cowen Inc. [NASDAQ:COWN] by around 6,928,576 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 3,533,893 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 19,282,662 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,745,131 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COWN stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,167,329 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,059,567 shares during the same period.