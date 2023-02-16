why Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $79.73

Colgate-Palmolive Company [NYSE: CL] plunged by -$0.48 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $72.9899 during the day while it closed the day at $72.70. The company report on February 10, 2023 that Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at The Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Chairman, President and CEO, Noel Wallace, and Vice President Marketing, Asia Pacific Division, Yves Briantais, will present on Friday, February 24, 2023 at 8:00 am ET at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference.

Investors may access a live webcast of this presentation and the presentation slides on Colgate’s website at www.colgatepalmolive.com. For those unable to participate during the live webcast, a recorded version of the webcast will be made available through the ‘Investor Center’ page of Colgate’s website.

Colgate-Palmolive Company stock has also loss -0.90% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CL stock has declined by -2.51% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -11.54% and lost -7.73% year-on date.

The market cap for CL stock reached $60.13 billion, with 835.70 million shares outstanding and 834.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.05M shares, CL reached a trading volume of 4370558 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CL shares is $79.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CL stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Colgate-Palmolive Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Colgate-Palmolive Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $79, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on CL stock. On August 01, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CL shares from 71 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Colgate-Palmolive Company is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for CL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 98.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for CL in the course of the last twelve months was 87.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

CL stock trade performance evaluation

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.90. With this latest performance, CL shares dropped by -7.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.66 for Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.66, while it was recorded at 73.21 for the last single week of trading, and 76.66 for the last 200 days.

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.50 and a Gross Margin at +57.04. Colgate-Palmolive Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.93.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 353.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.60.

Colgate-Palmolive Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Colgate-Palmolive Company go to 6.02%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $49,458 million, or 81.30% of CL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 80,375,011, which is approximately 2.209% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 68,042,951 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.95 billion in CL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.61 billion in CL stock with ownership of nearly 1.186% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Colgate-Palmolive Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 753 institutional holders increased their position in Colgate-Palmolive Company [NYSE:CL] by around 59,700,226 shares. Additionally, 689 investors decreased positions by around 41,217,642 shares, while 347 investors held positions by with 579,389,223 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 680,307,091 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CL stock had 173 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,071,667 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 3,153,804 shares during the same period.