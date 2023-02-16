why American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $16.55

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [NYSE: AEO] slipped around -0.47 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $15.56 at the close of the session, down -2.93%. The company report on February 8, 2023 that AEO Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2022 Results on Mar. 1st.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) will report its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2022 results by press release on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

The company will also host a summary of AEO Inc.’s fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2022 results with a live conference call that will be webcast on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 4:30pm, Eastern Time. The conference call can be accessed by calling:.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stock is now 11.46% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AEO Stock saw the intraday high of $15.75 and lowest of $15.01 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 23.27, which means current price is +12.06% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.47M shares, AEO reached a trading volume of 3992284 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEO shares is $16.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEO stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2023, representing the official price target for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $25 to $13, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on AEO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44.

How has AEO stock performed recently?

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.70. With this latest performance, AEO shares gained by 0.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.27 for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.36, while it was recorded at 15.75 for the last single week of trading, and 12.92 for the last 200 days.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.12 and a Gross Margin at +36.51. American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.37.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.45.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. go to -13.50%.

Insider trade positions for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]

There are presently around $2,749 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 32,726,792, which is approximately 34.366% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 28,110,841 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $437.4 million in AEO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $296.44 million in AEO stock with ownership of nearly 8.423% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 156 institutional holders increased their position in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [NYSE:AEO] by around 27,048,113 shares. Additionally, 162 investors decreased positions by around 30,358,757 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 119,262,625 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 176,669,495 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEO stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,745,736 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 11,156,480 shares during the same period.