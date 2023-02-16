why Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $65.02

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [NYSE: AEM] price plunged by -3.70 percent to reach at -$1.89. The company report on January 25, 2023 that THE Mining Investment Event of the North – Québec City, June 2023 Welcomes Returning Special Sponsor – The Government of Québec Announces Critical Metals Day – June 20.

A sum of 3725459 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.62M shares. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited shares reached a high of $50.01 and dropped to a low of $48.60 until finishing in the latest session at $49.15.

The one-year AEM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.41. The average equity rating for AEM stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEM shares is $65.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEM stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited stock. On February 03, 2022, analysts increased their price target for AEM shares from 67 to 69.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is set at 1.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEM in the course of the last twelve months was 559.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

AEM Stock Performance Analysis:

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.72. With this latest performance, AEM shares dropped by -9.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.40 for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.45, while it was recorded at 50.85 for the last single week of trading, and 48.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.87 and a Gross Margin at +30.60. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.42.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

AEM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited go to -6.38%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13,980 million, or 78.10% of AEM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEM stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 22,058,188, which is approximately 8.507% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FIL LTD, holding 20,987,980 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.03 billion in AEM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $804.24 million in AEM stock with ownership of nearly 2.182% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 283 institutional holders increased their position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [NYSE:AEM] by around 28,427,208 shares. Additionally, 222 investors decreased positions by around 15,045,986 shares, while 95 investors held positions by with 240,957,135 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 284,430,329 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEM stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,821,736 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 1,935,871 shares during the same period.