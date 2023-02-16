WeTrade Group Inc. [WETG] Is Currently -1.45 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

WeTrade Group Inc. [NASDAQ: WETG] closed the trading session at $0.46 on 02/15/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.425, while the highest price level was $0.5599. The company report on February 13, 2023 that Vmade Launched Cooperation with Fulgent Life to Build a Cross-Border SaaS and Payment Integration Solution for Private Growth.

WeTrade Group Inc. (“WeTrade” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WETG), a global diversified “software as a service” (“SaaS”) technology service provider committed to providing technical support and digital transformation tools for enterprises across multiple industries, today announced that its strategic partner Vmade Tech PTE. LTD (“Vmade”) has launched cooperation with Fulgent Life INC( “Fulgent Life”). Vmade will build an independent overseas development platform for Fulgent Life, expand its overseas market development, and provide a closed loop of business growth solutions from station establishment, product sales, customer transformation and cross-border payment. At the same time, Vmade and Fulgent Life will promote Sober Rush jointly, which is aim to achieve US$50 million of GMV in 2023.

Sober Rush is jointly developed by Guangdong Haihe Bio-pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd., Fulgent Life and the biological laboratory of the University of California, Los Angeles, a top biological laboratory in the United States. The Sober Rush Rubik’s cube product technology was successfully approved in the United States in June 2022. In June 2022, it received a 20-year invention and innovation U.S. patent and an international PCT invention patent. In May 2022, it also received a Chinese invention patent. It is clearly stated in the Chinese patent abstract that Sober Rush wine Rubik’s cube product treats and prevents hangover, acute alcoholic liver injury, and help the liver recover from liver function damage caused by alcohol and other substances.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 34.18 percent and weekly performance of -29.82 percent. The stock has been moved at -94.63 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.48 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -61.66 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.12M shares, WETG reached to a volume of 4239895 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about WeTrade Group Inc. [WETG]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for WeTrade Group Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for WETG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

WETG stock trade performance evaluation

WeTrade Group Inc. [WETG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -29.82. With this latest performance, WETG shares gained by 5.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -94.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WETG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.41 for WeTrade Group Inc. [WETG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4637, while it was recorded at 0.5228 for the last single week of trading, and 3.7650 for the last 200 days.

WeTrade Group Inc. [WETG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WeTrade Group Inc. [WETG] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.68 and a Gross Margin at +81.10. WeTrade Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +35.99.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 44.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 31.36.

WeTrade Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.00 and a Current Ratio set at 11.00.

WeTrade Group Inc. [WETG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.10% of WETG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WETG stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 806,834, which is approximately 3842.699% of the company’s market cap and around 68.13% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 242,032 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.11 million in WETG stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $40000.0 in WETG stock with ownership of nearly -47.162% of the company’s market capitalization.

9 institutional holders increased their position in WeTrade Group Inc. [NASDAQ:WETG] by around 1,062,976 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 1,720,098 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 1,321,168 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,461,906 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WETG stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 108,114 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 41,664 shares during the same period.