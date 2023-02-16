Wall Street Analyst Upgrade GEE Group Inc. [JOB]. What else is Wall St. saying

GEE Group Inc. [AMEX: JOB] price plunged by -9.02 percent to reach at -$0.05. The company report on February 14, 2023 that GEE Group Announces Results for the Fiscal 2023 First Quarter.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

GEE Group Inc. (NYSE American:JOB) together with its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the “Company”, “GEE Group”, “us”, “our”, or “we”), a provider of professional staffing services and human resource solutions, today announced consolidated results for the fiscal 2023 first quarter ended December 31, 2022. All amounts presented herein are consolidated or derived from consolidated amounts, and are rounded and represent approximations, accordingly.

Fiscal 2023 First Quarter versus Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Highlights.

A sum of 3372289 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 508.35K shares. GEE Group Inc. shares reached a high of $0.51 and dropped to a low of $0.44 until finishing in the latest session at $0.46.

The one-year JOB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 77.0. The average equity rating for JOB stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on GEE Group Inc. [JOB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JOB shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JOB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for GEE Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price from $10 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on October 10, 2017, representing the official price target for GEE Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $9, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on JOB stock. On January 06, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for JOB shares from 14 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GEE Group Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for JOB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for JOB in the course of the last twelve months was 6.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

JOB Stock Performance Analysis:

GEE Group Inc. [JOB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.10. With this latest performance, JOB shares dropped by -12.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JOB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.21 for GEE Group Inc. [JOB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5556, while it was recorded at 0.5088 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6089 for the last 200 days.

Insight into GEE Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GEE Group Inc. [JOB] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.84 and a Gross Margin at +35.03. GEE Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.87.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.94.

GEE Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

GEE Group Inc. [JOB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12 million, or 32.00% of JOB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JOB stocks are: RAFFLES ASSOCIATES LP with ownership of 8,913,857, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,023,132 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.33 million in JOB stocks shares; and AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC., currently with $1.06 million in JOB stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

13 institutional holders increased their position in GEE Group Inc. [AMEX:JOB] by around 1,167,151 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 852,104 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 22,917,221 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,936,476 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JOB stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 128 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 25,312 shares during the same period.