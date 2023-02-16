Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. [SDIG]. What else is Wall St. saying

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. [NASDAQ: SDIG] closed the trading session at $0.61 on 02/15/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.4721, while the highest price level was $0.63. The company report on February 7, 2023 that Stronghold Digital Mining Strengthens Financial Position through Credit Agreement Amendment and Two-Year Foundry Hosting Agreement.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 27.32 percent and weekly performance of 3.39 percent. The stock has been moved at -80.88 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -12.36 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -19.86 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.05M shares, SDIG reached to a volume of 4741982 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. [SDIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SDIG shares is $1.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SDIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for SDIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35.

SDIG stock trade performance evaluation

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. [SDIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.39. With this latest performance, SDIG shares dropped by -12.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SDIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.25 for Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. [SDIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5323, while it was recorded at 0.5177 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4683 for the last 200 days.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. [SDIG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. [SDIG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5 million, or 27.30% of SDIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SDIG stocks are: ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. with ownership of 3,022,003, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, holding 2,274,350 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.39 million in SDIG stocks shares; and COOPER CREEK PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.73 million in SDIG stock with ownership of nearly -22.883% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 23 institutional holders increased their position in Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. [NASDAQ:SDIG] by around 3,442,465 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 1,214,446 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 3,585,412 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,242,323 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SDIG stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,223,923 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 570,998 shares during the same period.