Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC]. What else is Wall St. saying

Generac Holdings Inc. [NYSE: GNRC] surged by $10.02 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $141.54 during the day while it closed the day at $135.23. The company report on February 15, 2023 that Generac Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results.

Generac Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 14.54% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GNRC stock has inclined by 26.31% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -49.45% and gained 34.34% year-on date.

The market cap for GNRC stock reached $8.66 billion, with 63.25 million shares outstanding and 61.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.66M shares, GNRC reached a trading volume of 4622201 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNRC shares is $149.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNRC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Generac Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Janney raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Generac Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $180 to $120, while Guggenheim kept a Buy rating on GNRC stock. On December 20, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for GNRC shares from 122 to 119.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Generac Holdings Inc. is set at 6.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.59.

GNRC stock trade performance evaluation

Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.54. With this latest performance, GNRC shares gained by 18.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.72 for Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 107.11, while it was recorded at 123.45 for the last single week of trading, and 176.56 for the last 200 days.

Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.69 and a Gross Margin at +35.04. Generac Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.15.

Generac Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GNRC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Generac Holdings Inc. go to -1.44%.

Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,310 million, or 94.00% of GNRC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNRC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,007,878, which is approximately 0.827% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,259,439 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $576.0 million in GNRC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $340.81 million in GNRC stock with ownership of nearly 2.634% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Generac Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 379 institutional holders increased their position in Generac Holdings Inc. [NYSE:GNRC] by around 13,002,036 shares. Additionally, 456 investors decreased positions by around 16,177,822 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 24,878,917 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,058,775 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNRC stock had 128 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,748,830 shares, while 226 institutional investors sold positions of 5,153,328 shares during the same period.