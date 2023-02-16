Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS]. What else is Wall St. saying

Digital Turbine Inc. [NASDAQ: APPS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.62% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -17.71%. The company report on February 8, 2023 that Digital Turbine Reports Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Financial Results.

Third Quarter Revenue Totaled $162.3 Million.

Third Quarter GAAP Net Income of $4.0 Million and GAAP EPS of $0.04; Third Quarter Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income1 of $30.2 Million and Non GAAP EPS of $0.29.

Over the last 12 months, APPS stock dropped by -74.35%. The one-year Digital Turbine Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.42. The average equity rating for APPS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.32 billion, with 99.11 million shares outstanding and 94.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.22M shares, APPS stock reached a trading volume of 2980709 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APPS shares is $17.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Digital Turbine Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities dropped their target price from $20 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2023, representing the official price target for Digital Turbine Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on APPS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital Turbine Inc. is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for APPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for APPS in the course of the last twelve months was 11.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

APPS Stock Performance Analysis:

Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.71. With this latest performance, APPS shares dropped by -19.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.99 for Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.68, while it was recorded at 12.65 for the last single week of trading, and 18.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Digital Turbine Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.34 and a Gross Margin at +39.56. Digital Turbine Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.75.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.14.

Digital Turbine Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

APPS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Digital Turbine Inc. go to 10.00%.

Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $875 million, or 70.40% of APPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APPS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,088,402, which is approximately 2.975% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,784,308 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $143.86 million in APPS stocks shares; and GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $45.9 million in APPS stock with ownership of nearly 7.601% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Digital Turbine Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 128 institutional holders increased their position in Digital Turbine Inc. [NASDAQ:APPS] by around 7,747,419 shares. Additionally, 127 investors decreased positions by around 5,548,992 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 52,327,090 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,623,501 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APPS stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,972,210 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 1,984,249 shares during the same period.