Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. [UGP] gain 3.72% so far this year. What now?

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. [NYSE: UGP] closed the trading session at $2.51 on 02/15/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.49, while the highest price level was $2.56.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of 3.72 percent and weekly performance of -1.18 percent. The stock has been moved at -6.34 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.40 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.46 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.33M shares, UGP reached to a volume of 2668295 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. [UGP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UGP shares is $3.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UGP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for UGP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.03.

UGP stock trade performance evaluation

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. [UGP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.18. With this latest performance, UGP shares dropped by -0.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UGP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.78 for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. [UGP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.46, while it was recorded at 2.48 for the last single week of trading, and 2.52 for the last 200 days.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. [UGP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. [UGP] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.20 and a Gross Margin at +4.47. Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.72.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.07.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. [UGP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UGP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. go to 24.00%.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. [UGP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $110 million, or 3.70% of UGP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UGP stocks are: BIZMA INVESTIMENTOS LTDA with ownership of 16,708,667, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 26.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,933,680 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.89 million in UGP stocks shares; and ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $6.18 million in UGP stock with ownership of nearly 0.853% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. [NYSE:UGP] by around 5,714,203 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 3,072,255 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 34,971,771 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,758,229 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UGP stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,870,453 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 404,178 shares during the same period.