TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock [RNAZ] is -0.45% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock [NASDAQ: RNAZ] gained 42.55% or 0.2 points to close at $0.67 with a heavy trading volume of 40515172 shares. The company report on January 31, 2023 that TransCode Therapeutics Reports Positive Preclinical Results with its Immunotherapy Candidate, TTX-RIGA, in Melanoma.

Study provides additional support for further advancement of TTX-RIGA.

It opened the trading session at $0.898, the shares rose to $0.91 and dropped to $0.609, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RNAZ points out that the company has recorded -49.62% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -139.29% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.22M shares, RNAZ reached to a volume of 40515172 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock [RNAZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RNAZ shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RNAZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock is set at 0.13 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.64.

Trading performance analysis for RNAZ stock

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock [RNAZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.42. With this latest performance, RNAZ shares gained by 11.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RNAZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.24 for TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock [RNAZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5924, while it was recorded at 0.5265 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1147 for the last 200 days.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock [RNAZ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -80.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -57.01.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock [RNAZ]

There are presently around $0 million, or 15.90% of RNAZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RNAZ stocks are: GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 76,549, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 6.90% of the total institutional ownership; CAHILL WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 47,060 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32000.0 in RNAZ stocks shares; and HRT FINANCIAL LP, currently with $17000.0 in RNAZ stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock [NASDAQ:RNAZ] by around 170,333 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 1,924,221 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 1,784,205 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 310,349 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RNAZ stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 169,142 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 1,924,221 shares during the same period.