The Southern Company [SO] is -6.50% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

The Southern Company [NYSE: SO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.18% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.48%. The company report on February 13, 2023 that Former DTE Energy Vice Chairman and Chief Administrative Officer David E. Meador and former Jones Day partner and corporate governance authority Lizanne Thomas to Join Southern Company Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors of Southern Company today announced the election of David E. Meador and Lizanne Thomas as independent directors, effective April 1, 2023. Board committee assignments for Meador and Thomas have not yet been determined.

“Dave is a highly regarded strategic thinker with a decades of knowledge of, and experience in handling, the specific issues facing our industry and our company in this evolving energy landscape,” said Southern Company chairman, president and CEO Thomas A. Fanning. “Southern Company will further benefit from his deep financial expertise, well-rounded understanding of corporate culture, and passion for making the communities where he lives and serves economically stronger.”.

Over the last 12 months, SO stock rose by 1.40%. The one-year The Southern Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.83. The average equity rating for SO stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $71.50 billion, with 1.09 billion shares outstanding and 1.09 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.30M shares, SO stock reached a trading volume of 3749961 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Southern Company [SO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SO shares is $72.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SO stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for The Southern Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 12, 2022, representing the official price target for The Southern Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $63 to $59, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on SO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Southern Company is set at 1.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for SO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.88.

SO Stock Performance Analysis:

The Southern Company [SO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.48. With this latest performance, SO shares dropped by -4.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.54 for The Southern Company [SO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.16, while it was recorded at 66.64 for the last single week of trading, and 71.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Southern Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Southern Company [SO] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.69 and a Gross Margin at +28.24. The Southern Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.37.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.92.

The Southern Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

SO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Southern Company go to 6.48%.

The Southern Company [SO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $46,662 million, or 63.50% of SO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 97,914,225, which is approximately 3.446% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 80,961,709 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.41 billion in SO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.35 billion in SO stock with ownership of nearly 0.173% of the company’s market capitalization.

934 institutional holders increased their position in The Southern Company [NYSE:SO] by around 42,732,845 shares. Additionally, 631 investors decreased positions by around 24,904,116 shares, while 292 investors held positions by with 631,215,541 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 698,852,502 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SO stock had 201 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,774,426 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 6,314,205 shares during the same period.