Target Corporation [TGT] moved up 2.83: Why It’s Important

Target Corporation [NYSE: TGT] price surged by 2.83 percent to reach at $4.85. The company report on January 12, 2023 that Target Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The board of directors of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.08 per common share. The dividend is payable March 10, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business February 15, 2023. The 1st quarter dividend will be the company’s 222nd consecutive dividend paid since October 1967 when the company became publicly held.

A sum of 2950535 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.52M shares. Target Corporation shares reached a high of $176.29 and dropped to a low of $169.95 until finishing in the latest session at $176.02.

The one-year TGT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.76. The average equity rating for TGT stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Target Corporation [TGT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGT shares is $177.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Target Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2023, representing the official price target for Target Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $170 to $142, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on TGT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Target Corporation is set at 4.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.35.

TGT Stock Performance Analysis:

Target Corporation [TGT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.46. With this latest performance, TGT shares gained by 8.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.89 for Target Corporation [TGT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 159.32, while it was recorded at 172.38 for the last single week of trading, and 162.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Target Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Target Corporation [TGT] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.52 and a Gross Margin at +27.07. Target Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 50.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.22.

Target Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

TGT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Target Corporation go to -4.87%.

Target Corporation [TGT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $68,812 million, or 81.90% of TGT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,782,234, which is approximately -0.121% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 34,282,097 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.03 billion in TGT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.82 billion in TGT stock with ownership of nearly -3.366% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Target Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 896 institutional holders increased their position in Target Corporation [NYSE:TGT] by around 50,477,928 shares. Additionally, 1,003 investors decreased positions by around 30,822,345 shares, while 237 investors held positions by with 309,635,109 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 390,935,382 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TGT stock had 182 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,609,963 shares, while 166 institutional investors sold positions of 8,844,671 shares during the same period.