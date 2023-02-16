Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI] moved down -5.14: Why It’s Important

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: SPPI] slipped around -0.05 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.88 at the close of the session, down -5.14%. The company report on February 8, 2023 that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Receives Permanent J-Code for ROLVEDON™ (eflapegrastim-xnst) Injection (J1449) from U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NasdaqGS: SPPI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on novel and targeted oncology announced today that a permanent J-code, J1449, has been issued for ROLVEDON (eflapegrastim-xnst) Injection by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) effective as of April 1, 2023.

“This is an important milestone in the ROLVEDON launch. A permanent J-code will enable a more efficient and predictable reimbursement in the outpatient setting. The combination of a permanent J-code on April 1, 2023 and ROLVEDON’S inclusion in the National Comprehensive Cancer Network® Supportive Care Guidelines (NCCN Guidelines) announced on December 6, 2022 are key elements in establishing brand awareness and building customer confidence in our novel product,” said Tom Riga, President and Chief Executive Officer of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is now 138.81% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SPPI Stock saw the intraday high of $0.92 and lowest of $0.816 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.57, which means current price is +137.84% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.95M shares, SPPI reached a trading volume of 3710339 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPPI shares is $2.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPPI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 26, 2019, representing the official price target for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $17 to $4, while Cantor Fitzgerald kept a Neutral rating on SPPI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.09 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

How has SPPI stock performed recently?

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.46. With this latest performance, SPPI shares gained by 47.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.63 for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5618, while it was recorded at 0.9655 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7174 for the last 200 days.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -174.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -102.77.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Insider trade positions for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI]

There are presently around $40 million, or 26.30% of SPPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPPI stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 17,000,000, which is approximately 1.943% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,400,287 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.39 million in SPPI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.41 million in SPPI stock with ownership of nearly -46.328% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 23 institutional holders increased their position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:SPPI] by around 3,469,943 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 11,264,831 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 31,068,918 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,803,692 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPPI stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 361,932 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,206,483 shares during the same period.