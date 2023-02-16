SNDL Inc. [SNDL] Is Currently 2.96 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

SNDL Inc. [NASDAQ: SNDL] gained 2.96% on the last trading session, reaching $2.09 price per share at the time. The company report on February 13, 2023 that SNDL Announces Cost-Saving Measures and Rightsizing of Cannabis Operations at Alberta Facility.

The Company expects to report record net revenue and net cash provided by operating activities for the fourth quarter of 2022.

SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) (“SNDL” or “the Company”) announced changes to its operations through a rightsizing of cannabis cultivation in Olds, Alberta, in an effort to focus the facility on premium products and brands. The Valens Company Inc. (“Valens”) transaction has accelerated the need to optimize and rationalize SNDL’s manufacturing and operational footprint to better address market saturation and oversupply.

SNDL Inc. represents 260.70 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $544.84 million with the latest information. SNDL stock price has been found in the range of $1.99 to $2.10.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.80M shares, SNDL reached a trading volume of 4681464 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SNDL Inc. [SNDL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNDL shares is $4.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNDL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for SNDL Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $0.60 to $0.70. The new note on the price target was released on May 03, 2022, representing the official price target for SNDL Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $0.40 to $0.65, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Sell rating on SNDL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SNDL Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNDL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.94.

Trading performance analysis for SNDL stock

SNDL Inc. [SNDL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.52. With this latest performance, SNDL shares dropped by -7.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNDL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.61 for SNDL Inc. [SNDL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.28, while it was recorded at 2.08 for the last single week of trading, and 2.81 for the last 200 days.

SNDL Inc. [SNDL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SNDL Inc. [SNDL] shares currently have an operating margin of -132.89 and a Gross Margin at -31.40. SNDL Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -410.46.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.04.

SNDL Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 6.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at SNDL Inc. [SNDL]

There are presently around $42 million, or 8.10% of SNDL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNDL stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 12,523,678, which is approximately -80.581% of the company’s market cap and around 0.33% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 1,474,036 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.08 million in SNDL stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.92 million in SNDL stock with ownership of nearly 22.572% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SNDL Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in SNDL Inc. [NASDAQ:SNDL] by around 1,794,664 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 53,891,682 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 35,790,048 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,896,298 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNDL stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,033,665 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 242,206 shares during the same period.