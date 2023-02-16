Sera Prognostics Inc. [SERA] is 80.16% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Sera Prognostics Inc. [NASDAQ: SERA] price surged by 73.28 percent to reach at $0.96. The company report on February 15, 2023 that Sera Prognostics Announces Positive Top-line Data from AVERT PRETERM TRIAL.

PreTRM® test-and-treat strategy demonstrates statistically and clinically significant improvement in neonatal health outcomes and hospital length-of-stay.

Sera Prognostics Inc., The Pregnancy Company® (NASDAQ: SERA), focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing innovative pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients, today announced top-line results from the AVERT PRETERM TRIAL (Serum Assessment of Preterm Birth Outcomes Compared to Historical Controls), conducted at ChristianaCare in Wilmington, Delaware.

A sum of 57328011 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 28.01K shares. Sera Prognostics Inc. shares reached a high of $2.47 and dropped to a low of $1.76 until finishing in the latest session at $2.27.

The one-year SERA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.33. The average equity rating for SERA stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SERA shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SERA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Sera Prognostics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Sera Prognostics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sera Prognostics Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for SERA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 324.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.10.

SERA Stock Performance Analysis:

Sera Prognostics Inc. [SERA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 81.60. With this latest performance, SERA shares gained by 46.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SERA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.27 for Sera Prognostics Inc. [SERA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4000, while it was recorded at 1.4700 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6600 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sera Prognostics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sera Prognostics Inc. [SERA] shares currently have an operating margin of -43164.63 and a Gross Margin at -748.78. Sera Prognostics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -42693.90.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -538.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.27.

Sera Prognostics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.50 and a Current Ratio set at 10.50.

Sera Prognostics Inc. [SERA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $16 million, or 51.90% of SERA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SERA stocks are: INTERWEST VENTURE MANAGEMENT CO with ownership of 2,416,241, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VIVO CAPITAL, LLC, holding 1,856,011 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.21 million in SERA stocks shares; and FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LTD, currently with $1.26 million in SERA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sera Prognostics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Sera Prognostics Inc. [NASDAQ:SERA] by around 384,219 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 2,486,738 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 4,341,930 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,212,887 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SERA stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 236,561 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 1,547,868 shares during the same period.