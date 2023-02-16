Scotiabank lifts Twist Bioscience Corporation [TWST] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Twist Bioscience Corporation [NASDAQ: TWST] price plunged by -0.58 percent to reach at -$0.14. The company report on February 14, 2023 that Twist Bioscience Publishes Data on VHH Single Domain Antibody Discovery Using New Methodology on Optofluidic Platform.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Demonstrates Ability to Generate Humanized PSMA-Specific VHH Single Domain Antibodies via Single B Cell Screening on the Beacon Platform.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, today published on the successful discovery of alpaca-derived VHH antibodies using a disruptive, function-forward in vivo discovery workflow developed by Abveris, also known as Twist Boston, on the Beacon optofluidic platform. The paper, titled “Alpaca Single B Cell Interrogation and Heavy-Chain-Only Antibody Discovery on an Optofluidic Platform,” was published in BioRxiv.

A sum of 3136372 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.31M shares. Twist Bioscience Corporation shares reached a high of $24.55 and dropped to a low of $23.56 until finishing in the latest session at $24.13.

The one-year TWST stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.3. The average equity rating for TWST stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Twist Bioscience Corporation [TWST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWST shares is $34.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWST stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Twist Bioscience Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price from $28 to $36. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Twist Bioscience Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Twist Bioscience Corporation is set at 2.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.41.

TWST Stock Performance Analysis:

Twist Bioscience Corporation [TWST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.90. With this latest performance, TWST shares dropped by -10.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.45 for Twist Bioscience Corporation [TWST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.74, while it was recorded at 24.14 for the last single week of trading, and 33.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Twist Bioscience Corporation Fundamentals:

Twist Bioscience Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.90 and a Current Ratio set at 6.50.

Twist Bioscience Corporation [TWST] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,479 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWST stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 6,700,855, which is approximately 0.359% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,487,708 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $132.42 million in TWST stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $126.18 million in TWST stock with ownership of nearly 6.31% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Twist Bioscience Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in Twist Bioscience Corporation [NASDAQ:TWST] by around 8,625,527 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 5,505,268 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 47,153,460 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,284,255 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWST stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 946,370 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 3,046,554 shares during the same period.