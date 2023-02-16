Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] Revenue clocked in at $8.14 billion, up 30.71% YTD: What’s Next?

Rocket Companies Inc. [NYSE: RKT] price surged by 3.39 percent to reach at $0.3. The company report on February 15, 2023 that Lendesk Automates Loan Document Submission Through Partnerships with Tech Provider Intellifi and Mortgage Lender Strive.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The final step in Lendesk’s end-to-end digital mortgage experience saves time and adds a layer of security for both Canadian mortgage brokers and lenders.

Lendesk Technologies, the premier FinTech provider for Canada’s mortgage professionals, and a part of Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT), today announced a partnership with Intellifi, a provider of end-to-end digital lending solutions, and Strive, a trusted CMHC approved residential mortgage lender. Through the first-of-its-kind collaboration, Lendesk will streamline the lending experience for Canadian mortgage professionals – brokers and lenders alike.

A sum of 3566986 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.04M shares. Rocket Companies Inc. shares reached a high of $9.26 and dropped to a low of $8.835 until finishing in the latest session at $9.15.

The one-year RKT stock forecast points to a potential downside of -23.65. The average equity rating for RKT stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RKT shares is $7.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RKT stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Rocket Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Rocket Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $8.50, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on RKT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rocket Companies Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for RKT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for RKT in the course of the last twelve months was 1.34.

RKT Stock Performance Analysis:

Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.07. With this latest performance, RKT shares gained by 9.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RKT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.44 for Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.41, while it was recorded at 8.95 for the last single week of trading, and 8.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Rocket Companies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] shares currently have an operating margin of +66.76 and a Gross Margin at +99.25. Rocket Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.08.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 53.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.88.

Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $808 million, or 65.20% of RKT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RKT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,856,327, which is approximately 7.757% of the company’s market cap and around 5.90% of the total institutional ownership; CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD, holding 10,595,154 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $96.95 million in RKT stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $56.19 million in RKT stock with ownership of nearly -26.489% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rocket Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 122 institutional holders increased their position in Rocket Companies Inc. [NYSE:RKT] by around 18,747,307 shares. Additionally, 106 investors decreased positions by around 9,257,837 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 60,334,781 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 88,339,925 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RKT stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,076,780 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 2,566,850 shares during the same period.