RingCentral Inc. [RNG] gain 36.75% so far this year. What now?

RingCentral Inc. [NYSE: RNG] price surged by 7.70 percent to reach at $3.46. The company report on February 15, 2023 that RingCentral Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Results.

Total revenue at $525 million, up 17%; ARR at $2.1 billion, up 17%Announces new five-year, $600 million credit facility.

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

A sum of 3525551 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.69M shares. RingCentral Inc. shares reached a high of $49.32 and dropped to a low of $45.77 until finishing in the latest session at $48.41.

The one-year RNG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.93. The average equity rating for RNG stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on RingCentral Inc. [RNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RNG shares is $52.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RNG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for RingCentral Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2023, representing the official price target for RingCentral Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RingCentral Inc. is set at 2.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for RNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for RNG in the course of the last twelve months was 28.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

RNG Stock Performance Analysis:

RingCentral Inc. [RNG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.50. With this latest performance, RNG shares gained by 32.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.32 for RingCentral Inc. [RNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.13, while it was recorded at 44.24 for the last single week of trading, and 45.84 for the last 200 days.

Insight into RingCentral Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RingCentral Inc. [RNG] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.92 and a Gross Margin at +71.88. RingCentral Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.59.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -88.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.80.

RingCentral Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

RNG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RNG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RingCentral Inc. go to 35.40%.

RingCentral Inc. [RNG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,943 million, or 99.70% of RNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RNG stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 12,964,077, which is approximately 31.01% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,747,692 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $471.89 million in RNG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $303.97 million in RNG stock with ownership of nearly -6.858% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in RingCentral Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 170 institutional holders increased their position in RingCentral Inc. [NYSE:RNG] by around 15,995,931 shares. Additionally, 214 investors decreased positions by around 17,959,068 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 47,493,081 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,448,080 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RNG stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,332,474 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 6,201,579 shares during the same period.