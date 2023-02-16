Redwire Corporation [RDW] moved up 48.82: Why It’s Important

Redwire Corporation [NYSE: RDW] gained 48.82% on the last trading session, reaching $3.78 price per share at the time. The company report on December 6, 2022 that Redwire’s SpaceCREST Cybersecurity Platform to Protect Next-Generation Space Communications Hardware for DARPA Program.

Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW), a leader in space infrastructure for the next generation space economy, announced today that its suite of space cybersecurity tools developed with BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI), an AI-powered analytics and cyber engineering solutions company, will be used by Mynaric (NASDAQ: MYNA) (FRA: M0YN) in the development of an advanced satellite communication program sponsored by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA). Mynaric, a company specializing in advanced laser communications terminals for space, airborne and mobile applications, will use Redwire and BigBear.ai’s Space Cyber Resiliency through Evaluation and Security Testing (SpaceCREST) platform to support the cybersecurity evaluation of their optical communications terminal.

“Redwire is proud to support Mynaric in identifying and mitigating potential vulnerabilities within crucial national security programs,” said Dean Bellamy, Redwire’s Executive Vice President of National Security Space. “This application of SpaceCREST demonstrates the value that Redwire and BigBear.ai’s collaboration holds for the growing space economy. SpaceCREST will be a critical tool for proactive maintenance and protection of government and commercial customers building the next generation of resilient space architectures.”.

Redwire Corporation represents 63.46 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $235.72 million with the latest information. RDW stock price has been found in the range of $2.51 to $4.10.

If compared to the average trading volume of 128.06K shares, RDW reached a trading volume of 17419079 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Redwire Corporation [RDW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RDW shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RDW stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Redwire Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Redwire Corporation is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for RDW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

Trading performance analysis for RDW stock

Redwire Corporation [RDW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 40.00. With this latest performance, RDW shares gained by 40.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RDW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.03 for Redwire Corporation [RDW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.30, while it was recorded at 2.82 for the last single week of trading, and 2.98 for the last 200 days.

Redwire Corporation [RDW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Redwire Corporation [RDW] shares currently have an operating margin of -39.12 and a Gross Margin at +21.35. Redwire Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.72.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -84.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.41.

Redwire Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Redwire Corporation [RDW]

There are presently around $24 million, or 16.10% of RDW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RDW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,232,759, which is approximately 3.215% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 891,442 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.37 million in RDW stocks shares; and SIGNATUREFD, LLC, currently with $2.22 million in RDW stock with ownership of nearly 38.746% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Redwire Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 34 institutional holders increased their position in Redwire Corporation [NYSE:RDW] by around 1,132,662 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 487,653 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 4,680,466 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,300,781 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RDW stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 536,435 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 377,207 shares during the same period.