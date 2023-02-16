RedHill Biopharma Ltd. [RDHL] Revenue clocked in at $71.10 million, up 52.53% YTD: What’s Next?

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. [NASDAQ: RDHL] traded at a high on 02/15/23, posting a 2.20 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.21. The company report on February 15, 2023 that RedHill Biopharma Announces Positive FDA Meeting Regarding Opaganib for Acute Nuclear Radiation Syndrome.

FDA provided guidance on opaganib’s regulatory pathway under the Animal Rule for Acute Radiation Syndrome (ARS).

The FDA’s Animal Rule allows for the use of pivotal animal model efficacy studies to support FDA approval of new drugs when human clinical trials are not ethical or feasible.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4281870 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. stands at 8.19% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.59%.

The market cap for RDHL stock reached $19.97 million, with 63.84 million shares outstanding and 34.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.00M shares, RDHL reached a trading volume of 4281870 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about RedHill Biopharma Ltd. [RDHL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RDHL shares is $2.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RDHL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2021, representing the official price target for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for RDHL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28.

How has RDHL stock performed recently?

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. [RDHL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.86. With this latest performance, RDHL shares gained by 11.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RDHL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.71 for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. [RDHL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1922, while it was recorded at 0.2117 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6589 for the last 200 days.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. [RDHL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Insider trade positions for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. [RDHL]

There are presently around $2 million, or 7.30% of RDHL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RDHL stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 7,450,400, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 7.57% of the total institutional ownership; ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 659,736 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.14 million in RDHL stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.11 million in RDHL stock with ownership of nearly -15.262% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. [NASDAQ:RDHL] by around 8,851,948 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 934,181 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 896,233 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,682,362 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RDHL stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,565,043 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 619,863 shares during the same period.