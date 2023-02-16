Raymond James slashes price target on United Insurance Holdings Corp. [UIHC] – find out why.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: UIHC] jumped around 0.29 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1.80 at the close of the session, up 19.21%. The company report on February 1, 2023 that United Insurance Holdings Corp. Announces the Sale of Its Florida Personal Lines Renewal Rights to Slide Insurance, Inc.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: UIHC), a property and casualty insurance holding company (“UPC Insurance”), announced today that it has sold the renewal rights to UPC Insurance’s personal lines business in the state of Florida, and sold certain data and intellectual property to Slide Insurance, Inc. (“Slide”). The transaction accelerates the run-off of UPC Insurance’s personal lines portfolio, further reducing its exposure to Florida liabilities and allowing UPC Insurance to focus on its fast-growing commercial specialty property portfolio, underwritten by American Coastal Insurance Company.

Under the terms of the transaction, UPC Insurance will cancel approximately 72,000 Florida personal lines policies on February 1, 2023, and Slide will immediately issue replacement policies. Additionally, Slide will make offers of coverage to additional Florida personal lines policies expiring in April 2023. UPC Insurance retains all liabilities with respect to claims with a date of loss on or prior to January 31, 2023.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. stock is now 69.81% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UIHC Stock saw the intraday high of $2.05 and lowest of $1.51 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.80, which means current price is +95.63% above from all time high which was touched on 02/09/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 350.80K shares, UIHC reached a trading volume of 2880698 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about United Insurance Holdings Corp. [UIHC]?

Raymond James have made an estimate for United Insurance Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2020, representing the official price target for United Insurance Holdings Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $19 to $17, while Wells Fargo kept a Market Perform rating on UIHC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Insurance Holdings Corp. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for UIHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.48.

How has UIHC stock performed recently?

United Insurance Holdings Corp. [UIHC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -33.82. With this latest performance, UIHC shares gained by 35.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 69.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UIHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.79 for United Insurance Holdings Corp. [UIHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2970, while it was recorded at 1.7840 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1333 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for United Insurance Holdings Corp. [UIHC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UIHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Insurance Holdings Corp. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for United Insurance Holdings Corp. [UIHC]

There are presently around $8 million, or 14.70% of UIHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UIHC stocks are: TIETON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 1,774,648, which is approximately -2.491% of the company’s market cap and around 55.17% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 574,626 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.03 million in UIHC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.66 million in UIHC stock with ownership of nearly -45.747% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in United Insurance Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in United Insurance Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ:UIHC] by around 148,890 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 2,260,593 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 2,127,069 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,536,552 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UIHC stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 60,535 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 395,357 shares during the same period.