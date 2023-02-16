Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] Revenue clocked in at $50.60 billion, up 5.50% YTD: What’s Next?

Nutrien Ltd. [NYSE: NTR] gained 0.10% or 0.08 points to close at $77.05 with a heavy trading volume of 3065563 shares. The company report on February 15, 2023 that Nutrien Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results.

Delivered record net earnings, advanced strategic initiatives and returned $5.6 billion to shareholders in 2022. Expect strong market fundamentals in 2023 and announced a 10 percent increase in the quarterly dividend.

All amounts are in US dollars except as otherwise noted.

It opened the trading session at $75.71, the shares rose to $77.11 and dropped to $74.78, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NTR points out that the company has recorded -15.75% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -11.96% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.97M shares, NTR reached to a volume of 3065563 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTR shares is $98.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Nutrien Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Nutrien Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on NTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nutrien Ltd. is set at 2.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for NTR in the course of the last twelve months was 10.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for NTR stock

Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.43. With this latest performance, NTR shares gained by 1.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.81 for Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.07, while it was recorded at 78.25 for the last single week of trading, and 84.10 for the last 200 days.

Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.44 and a Gross Margin at +31.42. Nutrien Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.38.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.42.

Nutrien Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nutrien Ltd. go to 8.24%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]

There are presently around $25,744 million, or 71.41% of NTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTR stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 24,768,975, which is approximately -2.427% of the company’s market cap and around 0.03% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 21,985,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.69 billion in NTR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.39 billion in NTR stock with ownership of nearly -1.501% of the company’s market capitalization.

287 institutional holders increased their position in Nutrien Ltd. [NYSE:NTR] by around 23,703,446 shares. Additionally, 421 investors decreased positions by around 31,695,695 shares, while 126 investors held positions by with 278,723,650 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 334,122,791 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTR stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,614,084 shares, while 126 institutional investors sold positions of 4,766,074 shares during the same period.