Noble Capital Markets lifts Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: SHIP] plunged by -$0.03 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $5.545 during the day while it closed the day at $0.53. The company report on February 15, 2023 that Seanergy Maritime Announces Effective Date of Reverse Stock Split and Additional Open-Market Stock Purchase Plan by the CEO.

In addition, the Company announced today that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Stamatis Tsantanis, intends to purchase an aggregate of up to $1,000,000 in the Company’s common shares in the open market, following the effective date of the reverse stock split. This follows the previously announced open market purchases of 300,000 common shares concluded by Mr. Tsantanis in the past six months.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. stock has also loss -10.96% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SHIP stock has inclined by 5.44% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -24.56% and gained 7.89% year-on date.

The market cap for SHIP stock reached $97.89 million, with 181.92 million shares outstanding and 179.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.78M shares, SHIP reached a trading volume of 4560427 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHIP shares is $1.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHIP stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1.50, while Noble Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on SHIP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHIP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.42.

SHIP stock trade performance evaluation

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.96. With this latest performance, SHIP shares dropped by -10.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHIP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.53 for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5534, while it was recorded at 0.5753 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6739 for the last 200 days.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.58 and a Gross Margin at +52.49. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.01.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.57.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.40% of SHIP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHIP stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 818,100, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 59.60% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 362,702 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.19 million in SHIP stocks shares; and GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP, currently with $0.19 million in SHIP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ:SHIP] by around 1,301,083 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 807,385 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 643,672 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,752,140 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHIP stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,211,953 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 202,937 shares during the same period.