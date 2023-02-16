NEXTracker Inc. [NXT] moved up 6.10: Why It’s Important

NEXTracker Inc. [NASDAQ: NXT] closed the trading session at $32.68 on 02/15/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $30.33, while the highest price level was $32.69. The company report on February 8, 2023 that Nextracker Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering.

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) announced today that its subsidiary, Nextracker Inc. (“Nextracker”), priced its upsized initial public offering of 26,600,000 shares of its Class A common stock (“Common Stock”) at an initial public offering price of $24.00 per share. The Common Stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “NXT” on February 9, 2023 and the offering is expected to close on February 13, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, Nextracker has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,990,000 shares of Common Stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities, Citigroup, and Barclays are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the offering. Truist Securities, HSBC, BNP PARIBAS, Mizuho, Scotiabank, and KeyBanc Capital Markets are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. SMBC Nikko, BTIG, UniCredit, Roth Capital Partners, and Craig-Hallum will act as co-managers for the offering. PJT Partners is serving as independent financial advisor to Flex Ltd. in the offering.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.72M shares, NXT reached to a volume of 5501981 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NEXTracker Inc. [NXT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for NEXTracker Inc. is set at 1.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for NXT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76.

NXT stock trade performance evaluation

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum.

NEXTracker Inc. [NXT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NEXTracker Inc. [NXT] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.52 and a Gross Margin at +9.79. NEXTracker Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.49.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.64, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.36.