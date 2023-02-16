NerdWallet Inc. [NRDS] Is Currently 26.05 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

NerdWallet Inc. [NASDAQ: NRDS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 26.05% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 30.62%. The company report on February 14, 2023 that NerdWallet Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

Fourth Quarter Revenue of $142.0 million, Up 43% Year-Over-Year.

Over the last 12 months, NRDS stock rose by 32.06%. The one-year NerdWallet Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.64. The average equity rating for NRDS stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.35 billion, with 73.40 million shares outstanding and 41.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 316.40K shares, NRDS stock reached a trading volume of 3679395 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on NerdWallet Inc. [NRDS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NRDS shares is $17.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NRDS stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for NerdWallet Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 29, 2021, representing the official price target for NerdWallet Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on NRDS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NerdWallet Inc. is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for NRDS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for NRDS in the course of the last twelve months was 174.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.90.

NRDS Stock Performance Analysis:

NerdWallet Inc. [NRDS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.62. With this latest performance, NRDS shares gained by 73.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 61.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NRDS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 91.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 95.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 85.06 for NerdWallet Inc. [NRDS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.86, while it was recorded at 14.81 for the last single week of trading, and 10.59 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NerdWallet Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NerdWallet Inc. [NRDS] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.27 and a Gross Margin at +88.09. NerdWallet Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.20.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.73.

NerdWallet Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

NerdWallet Inc. [NRDS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $448 million, or 54.50% of NRDS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NRDS stocks are: INNOVIUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 5,209,366, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 11.10% of the total institutional ownership; INSTITUTIONAL VENTURE MANAGEMENT XIV, LLC, holding 3,654,541 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $65.78 million in NRDS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $56.3 million in NRDS stock with ownership of nearly 2.071% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NerdWallet Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 56 institutional holders increased their position in NerdWallet Inc. [NASDAQ:NRDS] by around 3,854,132 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 2,095,922 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 18,919,688 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,869,742 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NRDS stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,463,032 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 737,983 shares during the same period.