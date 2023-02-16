National Securities lifts Boxlight Corporation [BOXL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Boxlight Corporation [NASDAQ: BOXL] traded at a high on 02/14/23, posting a 39.47 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.56. The company report on February 14, 2023 that Boxlight Announces Share Repurchase Program.

Program Authorizes the Repurchase of up to $15 million in Shares of Class A Common Stock.

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors approved a share repurchase program with authorization to repurchase up to $15 million in shares of its Class A common stock.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 16892452 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Boxlight Corporation stands at 15.99% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.97%.

The market cap for BOXL stock reached $39.91 million, with 71.55 million shares outstanding and 67.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 497.64K shares, BOXL reached a trading volume of 16892452 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Boxlight Corporation [BOXL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BOXL shares is $2.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BOXL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

National Securities have made an estimate for Boxlight Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Boxlight Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while National Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on BOXL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boxlight Corporation is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for BOXL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for BOXL in the course of the last twelve months was 3.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has BOXL stock performed recently?

Boxlight Corporation [BOXL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.26. With this latest performance, BOXL shares gained by 51.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BOXL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.39 for Boxlight Corporation [BOXL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3609, while it was recorded at 0.4369 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5883 for the last 200 days.

Boxlight Corporation [BOXL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Boxlight Corporation [BOXL] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.39 and a Gross Margin at +21.26. Boxlight Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.45.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.09.

Boxlight Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Insider trade positions for Boxlight Corporation [BOXL]

There are presently around $6 million, or 16.40% of BOXL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BOXL stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 2,608,775, which is approximately -53.99% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,268,538 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.27 million in BOXL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.56 million in BOXL stock with ownership of nearly 0.312% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Boxlight Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Boxlight Corporation [NASDAQ:BOXL] by around 1,076,018 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 3,245,998 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 5,667,959 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,989,975 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BOXL stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 393,406 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 11,777 shares during the same period.