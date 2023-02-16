Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] moved up 12.17: Why It’s Important

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NASDAQ: NNDM] gained 12.17% or 0.32 points to close at $2.95 with a heavy trading volume of 7940114 shares. The company report on February 15, 2023 that Nano Dimension Initiates an Active Share Repurchase Process.

The Repurchase Plan authorizes the Company’s management to repurchase ADSs, from time to time, in open market transactions, and/or in privately negotiated transactions or in any other legally permissible ways, depending on market conditions, share price, trading volume and other factors. Such repurchases will be made in accordance with applicable U.S. securities laws and regulations, including Rule 10b-18 under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and applicable Israeli law.

It opened the trading session at $2.77, the shares rose to $2.99 and dropped to $2.70, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NNDM points out that the company has recorded -16.43% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -43.2% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.93M shares, NNDM reached to a volume of 7940114 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Nano Dimension Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2016.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nano Dimension Ltd. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for NNDM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62.

Trading performance analysis for NNDM stock

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.34. With this latest performance, NNDM shares gained by 17.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NNDM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.43 for Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.50, while it was recorded at 2.63 for the last single week of trading, and 2.76 for the last 200 days.

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] shares currently have an operating margin of -791.38 and a Gross Margin at -48.63. Nano Dimension Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1913.44.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.33.

Nano Dimension Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 33.90 and a Current Ratio set at 34.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]

There are presently around $192 million, or 23.90% of NNDM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NNDM stocks are: MURCHINSON LTD. with ownership of 10,477,279, which is approximately 1.184% of the company’s market cap and around 0.82% of the total institutional ownership; ANSON FUNDS MANAGEMENT LP, holding 7,916,696 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.35 million in NNDM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $20.39 million in NNDM stock with ownership of nearly 44.052% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nano Dimension Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 63 institutional holders increased their position in Nano Dimension Ltd. [NASDAQ:NNDM] by around 10,045,514 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 5,398,321 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 49,671,326 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,115,161 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NNDM stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 835,582 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 2,242,952 shares during the same period.