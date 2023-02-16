Morgan Stanley slashes price target on Clarivate Plc [CLVT] – find out why.

Clarivate Plc [NYSE: CLVT] surged by $0.3 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $11.17 during the day while it closed the day at $11.16. The company report on February 9, 2023 that Clarivate Adds Preprint Citation Index to the Web of Science.

Helping researchers more easily access preprints within trusted platform to advance scientific progress.

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT), a global leader in connecting people and organizations to intelligence they can trust to transform their world, has added the Preprint Citation Index™ to the Web of Science™ platform. Researchers can now locate and link to preprints alongside other trusted content in the database, to streamline the research process and help make meaningful connections faster.

Clarivate Plc stock has also gained 2.10% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CLVT stock has inclined by 10.50% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -17.15% and gained 33.81% year-on date.

The market cap for CLVT stock reached $7.50 billion, with 673.55 million shares outstanding and 555.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.05M shares, CLVT reached a trading volume of 3085562 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Clarivate Plc [CLVT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLVT shares is $12.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLVT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Clarivate Plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Clarivate Plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $35 to $16, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on CLVT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clarivate Plc is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLVT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLVT in the course of the last twelve months was 37.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

CLVT stock trade performance evaluation

Clarivate Plc [CLVT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.10. With this latest performance, CLVT shares gained by 5.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLVT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.91 for Clarivate Plc [CLVT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.77, while it was recorded at 10.94 for the last single week of trading, and 11.63 for the last 200 days.

Clarivate Plc [CLVT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clarivate Plc [CLVT] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.39 and a Gross Margin at +37.99. Clarivate Plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.41.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.55.

Clarivate Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Clarivate Plc [CLVT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLVT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clarivate Plc go to 9.40%.

Clarivate Plc [CLVT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,393 million, or 93.60% of CLVT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLVT stocks are: LEONARD GREEN & PARTNERS, L.P. with ownership of 116,666,507, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; CLARKSTON CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC, holding 48,465,749 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $540.88 million in CLVT stocks shares; and GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP, currently with $508.91 million in CLVT stock with ownership of nearly -1.031% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clarivate Plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 185 institutional holders increased their position in Clarivate Plc [NYSE:CLVT] by around 104,701,292 shares. Additionally, 128 investors decreased positions by around 92,203,321 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 375,975,955 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 572,880,568 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLVT stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 34,952,368 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 6,274,258 shares during the same period.