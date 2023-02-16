Mizuho slashes price target on Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] – find out why.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: MPC] closed the trading session at $127.11 on 02/15/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $125.27, while the highest price level was $127.42. The company report on February 15, 2023 that Los Angeles Team Honored for Work in the Community.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation

(L-R) Members of the Los Angeles refinery’s Community Advisory Panel (CAP): Maribel Alejandre, Olga Chavez, Ken Fisher, Bruce Heyman, Chad Mayer, CP Patsatzis, Sandy Cajas, Juanita Naranjo, Kim Richard, Lucia Moreno-Linares, Ely Fournier and Evelyn Hernandez, Wilmington Community Clinic.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 9.21 percent and weekly performance of 4.57 percent. The stock has been moved at 31.52 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.39 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 5.46 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.94M shares, MPC reached to a volume of 3043789 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPC shares is $143.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPC stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Marathon Petroleum Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Marathon Petroleum Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $135, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on MPC stock. On May 16, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MPC shares from 90 to 102.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Petroleum Corporation is set at 4.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for MPC in the course of the last twelve months was 6.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

MPC stock trade performance evaluation

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.57. With this latest performance, MPC shares gained by 4.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.25 for Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 118.67, while it was recorded at 126.22 for the last single week of trading, and 105.16 for the last 200 days.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.13 and a Gross Margin at +12.70. Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.14.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $46,058 million, or 79.50% of MPC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MPC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 43,891,083, which is approximately -4.366% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 43,462,609 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.52 billion in MPC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.14 billion in MPC stock with ownership of nearly -5.418% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marathon Petroleum Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 614 institutional holders increased their position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:MPC] by around 23,700,994 shares. Additionally, 616 investors decreased positions by around 30,497,225 shares, while 245 investors held positions by with 308,145,948 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 362,344,167 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MPC stock had 187 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,011,737 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 3,902,714 shares during the same period.