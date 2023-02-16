Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR] is -0.43% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Maxar Technologies Inc. [NYSE: MAXR] slipped around -0.35 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $51.52 at the close of the session, down -0.67%. The company report on February 15, 2023 that Maxar Technologies Announces Completion of “Go-Shop” Period.

Acquisition by Advent International Remains on Track to Close in Mid-2023.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR) (“Maxar” or the “Company”), provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence, today announced the expiration of the 60-day “go-shop” period pursuant to the terms of the previously announced definitive merger agreement to be acquired by Advent International (“Advent”), one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors. As previously announced and under the definitive terms of the merger agreement, Advent has agreed to acquire all outstanding shares of Maxar common stock for $53.00 per share in cash. The “go-shop” period expired at 11:59pm ET on February 14, 2023.

Maxar Technologies Inc. stock is now -0.43% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MAXR Stock saw the intraday high of $51.67 and lowest of $51.47 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 51.93, which means current price is +1.32% above from all time high which was touched on 02/14/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.48M shares, MAXR reached a trading volume of 2671388 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAXR shares is $44.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAXR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Maxar Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Maxar Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $36 to $25, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on MAXR stock. On May 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for MAXR shares from 42 to 38.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Maxar Technologies Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAXR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38.

How has MAXR stock performed recently?

Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.31. With this latest performance, MAXR shares gained by 0.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 89.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 92.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAXR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.76 for Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.54, while it was recorded at 51.64 for the last single week of trading, and 30.43 for the last 200 days.

Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.34 and a Gross Margin at +28.02. Maxar Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.60.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.02.

Maxar Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Insider trade positions for Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR]

There are presently around $3,136 million, or 79.40% of MAXR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAXR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,877,969, which is approximately 2.254% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,420,863 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $330.8 million in MAXR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $152.3 million in MAXR stock with ownership of nearly -0.483% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Maxar Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 159 institutional holders increased their position in Maxar Technologies Inc. [NYSE:MAXR] by around 11,972,610 shares. Additionally, 121 investors decreased positions by around 9,168,596 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 39,722,182 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,863,388 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAXR stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,645,194 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 1,143,788 shares during the same period.