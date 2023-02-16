Mattel Inc. [MAT] Stock trading around $18.64 per share: What’s Next?

Mattel Inc. [NASDAQ: MAT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.43% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.07%. The company report on February 13, 2023 that Mattel Announces Barney Franchise Relaunch.

The global reintroduction of the famed Barney brand will include TV, film, toys, music, apparel, and more.

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) announced today its relaunch of the iconic Barney franchise. Mattel’s comprehensive revitalization of the Barney brand will span television, film, and YouTube content as well as music and a full range of kids’ products including toys, books, clothing, and more. Apparel and accessories for adult fans, featuring classic Barney, are also in development.

Over the last 12 months, MAT stock dropped by -22.98%. The one-year Mattel Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.85. The average equity rating for MAT stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.56 billion, with 354.47 million shares outstanding and 352.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.56M shares, MAT stock reached a trading volume of 2766166 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Mattel Inc. [MAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAT shares is $23.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Mattel Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $29 to $26. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Mattel Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $30 to $31, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on MAT stock. On February 24, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MAT shares from 27 to 33.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mattel Inc. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAT in the course of the last twelve months was 29.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

MAT Stock Performance Analysis:

Mattel Inc. [MAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.07. With this latest performance, MAT shares dropped by -6.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.56 for Mattel Inc. [MAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.79, while it was recorded at 18.48 for the last single week of trading, and 20.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mattel Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mattel Inc. [MAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.67 and a Gross Margin at +45.86. Mattel Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.25.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.26.

Mattel Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

MAT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mattel Inc. go to 10.70%.

Mattel Inc. [MAT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,543 million, or 99.80% of MAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAT stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 44,345,839, which is approximately -0.769% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; EDGEPOINT INVESTMENT GROUP INC., holding 44,196,480 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $823.82 million in MAT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $641.93 million in MAT stock with ownership of nearly 4.132% of the company’s market capitalization.

161 institutional holders increased their position in Mattel Inc. [NASDAQ:MAT] by around 34,134,491 shares. Additionally, 174 investors decreased positions by around 30,170,703 shares, while 88 investors held positions by with 286,690,542 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 350,995,736 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAT stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,939,288 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 4,616,611 shares during the same period.