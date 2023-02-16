Market cap of Under Armour Inc. [UA] reaches 4.54B – now what?

Under Armour Inc. [NYSE: UA] gained 2.13% on the last trading session, reaching $9.58 price per share at the time. The company report on February 8, 2023 that UNDER ARMOUR REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2023 RESULTS; UPDATES FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) today announced unaudited financial results for its third quarter of fiscal 2023 ended December 31, 2022. The company reports its financial performance following accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). This press release refers to “currency neutral” and “adjusted” amounts, which are non-GAAP financial measures described below under the “Non-GAAP Financial Information” paragraph.

“We are pleased to have delivered solid third-quarter results and remain on track to achieve our full-year operational and financial goals,” said Under Armour Interim President and CEO Colin Browne. “Moving forward, I’m excited to partner with Stephanie Linnartz to advance our strategic consumer and product refinements further – leveraging Under Armour’s strong brand to drive sustainable, profitable growth.”.

Under Armour Inc. represents 220.43 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.54 billion with the latest information. UA stock price has been found in the range of $9.26 to $9.59.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.76M shares, UA reached a trading volume of 3204936 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Instinet have made an estimate for Under Armour Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2017. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2017, representing the official price target for Under Armour Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $33 to $28, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on UA stock. On October 26, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for UA shares from 49 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Under Armour Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for UA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.32.

Under Armour Inc. [UA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.04. With this latest performance, UA shares dropped by -8.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.68 for Under Armour Inc. [UA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.56, while it was recorded at 9.47 for the last single week of trading, and 8.48 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Under Armour Inc. [UA] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.62 and a Gross Margin at +50.58. Under Armour Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.19.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Under Armour Inc. go to 21.80%.

There are presently around $1,417 million, or 70.60% of UA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,892,790, which is approximately -0.263% of the company’s market cap and around 16.22% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,833,069 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $161.26 million in UA stocks shares; and DORSAL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $95.8 million in UA stock with ownership of nearly -20% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Under Armour Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 147 institutional holders increased their position in Under Armour Inc. [NYSE:UA] by around 21,804,778 shares. Additionally, 153 investors decreased positions by around 25,523,030 shares, while 102 investors held positions by with 100,602,220 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 147,930,028 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UA stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,260,613 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 13,388,896 shares during the same period.