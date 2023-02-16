Market cap of Tenon Medical Inc. [TNON] reaches 26.64M – now what?

Tenon Medical Inc. [NASDAQ: TNON] stock went on an upward path that rose over 120.20% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.40%. The company report on November 15, 2022 that Tenon Medical Announces Treatment of First Patient in Strategic Post Market Clinical Study with Company’s Catamaran(TM) SI Joint Fusion System.

Mark H. Stouffer, MD and team from Zion Surgery Center perform first case in St George, UT.

This clinical study will assess patient pain scores, fusion as well as other patient reported outcomes out to 24 months.

The one-year Tenon Medical Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 63.67. The average equity rating for TNON stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $26.64 million, with 11.24 million shares outstanding and 7.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 38.50K shares, TNON stock reached a trading volume of 26790684 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Tenon Medical Inc. [TNON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TNON shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TNON stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tenon Medical Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for TNON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 53.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.03.

TNON Stock Performance Analysis:

Tenon Medical Inc. [TNON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.40. With this latest performance, TNON shares gained by 45.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.35% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TNON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.33 for Tenon Medical Inc. [TNON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8000, while it was recorded at 1.4900 for the last single week of trading, and 3.5200 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tenon Medical Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tenon Medical Inc. [TNON] shares currently have an operating margin of -4043.01 and a Gross Margin at -5.60. Tenon Medical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4410.76.

Tenon Medical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.20 and a Current Ratio set at 10.80.

Tenon Medical Inc. [TNON] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 7.80% of TNON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TNON stocks are: TMD WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 513,494, which is approximately -0.001% of the company’s market cap and around 33.12% of the total institutional ownership; SPECTRUM ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. (NB/CA), holding 130,513 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.28 million in TNON stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.22 million in TNON stock with ownership of nearly 12.425% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tenon Medical Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in Tenon Medical Inc. [NASDAQ:TNON] by around 324,078 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 25,897 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 801,940 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,151,915 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TNON stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 231,005 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 69 shares during the same period.