Market cap of Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] reaches 3.40B – now what?

Pan American Silver Corp. [NASDAQ: PAAS] traded at a low on 02/15/23, posting a -2.18 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $16.13. The company report on January 31, 2023 that Pan American Receives Shareholder Approval Regarding the Proposed Arrangement with Yamana and Agnico Eagle.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) (“Pan American” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that at its special meeting of shareholders held earlier today, shareholders of Pan American (“Pan American Shareholders”) overwhelmingly approved the resolution to authorize the issuance of up to 156,923,287 common shares of Pan American (the “Share Issuance Resolution”) in respect of the arrangement involving Pan American, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and Yamana Gold Inc. (“Yamana”) under the Canada Business Corporations Act (the “Arrangement”).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3788612 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Pan American Silver Corp. stands at 2.81% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.44%.

The market cap for PAAS stock reached $3.40 billion, with 210.53 million shares outstanding and 210.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.66M shares, PAAS reached a trading volume of 3788612 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAAS shares is $23.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAAS stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Pan American Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on May 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Pan American Silver Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pan American Silver Corp. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.89.

How has PAAS stock performed recently?

Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.39. With this latest performance, PAAS shares dropped by -12.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.38 for Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.36, while it was recorded at 16.38 for the last single week of trading, and 18.06 for the last 200 days.

Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.32 and a Gross Margin at +21.40. Pan American Silver Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.97.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.77.

Pan American Silver Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAAS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pan American Silver Corp. go to 4.60%.

Insider trade positions for Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]

There are presently around $2,480 million, or 60.90% of PAAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAAS stocks are: MONETA GROUP INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 35,309,364, which is approximately 94294.921% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 21,864,030 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $352.67 million in PAAS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $116.02 million in PAAS stock with ownership of nearly 2.162% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pan American Silver Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 151 institutional holders increased their position in Pan American Silver Corp. [NASDAQ:PAAS] by around 65,643,717 shares. Additionally, 107 investors decreased positions by around 8,783,940 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 79,310,661 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 153,738,318 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAAS stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,745,610 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 5,039,688 shares during the same period.