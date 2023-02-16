Market cap of PACCAR Inc [PCAR] reaches 26.08B – now what?

PACCAR Inc [NASDAQ: PCAR] gained 2.34% on the last trading session, reaching $74.91 price per share at the time. The company report on January 24, 2023 that PACCAR Achieves Record Annual Revenues and Net Income.

New Truck Models and Strong Global Growth Drive Results.

“PACCAR reported record annual revenues and net income in 2022,” said Preston Feight, chief executive officer. “PACCAR’s excellent results reflect the strong demand for premium quality DAF, Peterbilt and Kenworth new truck models worldwide, record aftermarket parts profits and strong financial services performance. I am very proud of our employees and dealers who have delivered outstanding trucks and transportation solutions to our customers.”.

PACCAR Inc represents 348.40 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $26.08 billion with the latest information. PCAR stock price has been found in the range of $73.01 to $75.005.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.33M shares, PCAR reached a trading volume of 2847424 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PACCAR Inc [PCAR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PCAR shares is $73.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PCAR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for PACCAR Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2023, representing the official price target for PACCAR Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $91 to $136, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on PCAR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PACCAR Inc is set at 1.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for PCAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.98.

Trading performance analysis for PCAR stock

PACCAR Inc [PCAR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.11. With this latest performance, PCAR shares gained by 10.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.39 for PACCAR Inc [PCAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.25, while it was recorded at 73.42 for the last single week of trading, and 61.93 for the last 200 days.

PACCAR Inc [PCAR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PACCAR Inc [PCAR] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.76 and a Gross Margin at +16.49. PACCAR Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.45.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.63.

PACCAR Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

PACCAR Inc [PCAR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PCAR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PACCAR Inc go to 4.08%.

An analysis of insider ownership at PACCAR Inc [PCAR]

There are presently around $26,569 million, or 66.80% of PCAR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PCAR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 57,628,422, which is approximately 1.35% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 39,038,313 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.92 billion in PCAR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.61 billion in PCAR stock with ownership of nearly 0.731% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PACCAR Inc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 487 institutional holders increased their position in PACCAR Inc [NASDAQ:PCAR] by around 37,293,800 shares. Additionally, 266 investors decreased positions by around 26,030,424 shares, while 110 investors held positions by with 291,355,467 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 354,679,691 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PCAR stock had 150 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,287,911 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 2,000,523 shares during the same period.