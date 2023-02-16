Market cap of Gen Digital Inc. [GEN] reaches 13.69B – now what?

Gen Digital Inc. [NASDAQ: GEN] gained 1.56% or 0.33 points to close at $21.53 with a heavy trading volume of 3469539 shares. The company report on February 9, 2023 that Avast Threat Report: Consumers Plagued with Refund Fraud, Tech Support Scams and Adware.

Avast researchers also discovered and reported two zero-day vulnerabilities, and observed the spread of information-stealing malware, remote access trojans, and botnets.

Avast, a leader in digital security and privacy, and a brand of Gen™ (NASDAQ: GEN), saw an increase in threats using social engineering to steal money, such as refund and invoice fraud and tech support scams, during Q4 of the calendar year 2022. Cybercriminals also remained active in spying and information stealing, with lottery-themed adware campaigns used as a tactic to obtain people’s contact details. Avast threat researchers also discovered zero-day exploits in Google Chrome and Windows. These vulnerabilities have since been patched. These insights are covered in the Avast Q4/2022 Threat Report.

It opened the trading session at $21.15, the shares rose to $21.57 and dropped to $21.115, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GEN points out that the company has recorded -11.07% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -7.01% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.71M shares, GEN reached to a volume of 3469539 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Gen Digital Inc. [GEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GEN shares is $25.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gen Digital Inc. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for GEN in the course of the last twelve months was 30.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for GEN stock

Gen Digital Inc. [GEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.19. With this latest performance, GEN shares dropped by -4.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.85 for Gen Digital Inc. [GEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.07, while it was recorded at 21.38 for the last single week of trading, and 22.76 for the last 200 days.

Gen Digital Inc. [GEN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Gen Digital Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Gen Digital Inc. [GEN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gen Digital Inc. go to 13.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Gen Digital Inc. [GEN]

There are presently around $11,353 million, or 85.70% of GEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 68,698,555, which is approximately 1.522% of the company’s market cap and around 8.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 61,558,877 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.33 billion in GEN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $561.95 million in GEN stock with ownership of nearly 0.977% of the company’s market capitalization.

248 institutional holders increased their position in Gen Digital Inc. [NASDAQ:GEN] by around 33,873,896 shares. Additionally, 286 investors decreased positions by around 49,554,655 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 443,870,645 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 527,299,196 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GEN stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,894,282 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 6,011,942 shares during the same period.