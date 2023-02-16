Market cap of Galera Therapeutics Inc. [GRTX] reaches 45.25M – now what?

Galera Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: GRTX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -15.74% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -26.55%. The company report on February 15, 2023 that Galera Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Registered Direct Offering of $30 Million of Common Stock and Warrants.

Piper Sandler is acting as the sole placement agent for the offering.

Over the last 12 months, GRTX stock dropped by -25.23%. The one-year Galera Therapeutics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 83.4. The average equity rating for GRTX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $45.25 million, with 28.50 million shares outstanding and 27.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 124.38K shares, GRTX stock reached a trading volume of 2894806 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Galera Therapeutics Inc. [GRTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRTX shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Galera Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $17 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Galera Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on GRTX stock. On December 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for GRTX shares from 9 to 15.

GRTX Stock Performance Analysis:

Galera Therapeutics Inc. [GRTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.55. With this latest performance, GRTX shares dropped by -30.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.59 for Galera Therapeutics Inc. [GRTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8993, while it was recorded at 2.1000 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6118 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Galera Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Galera Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

GRTX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GRTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Galera Therapeutics Inc. go to 50.40%.

Galera Therapeutics Inc. [GRTX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $20 million, or 40.10% of GRTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRTX stocks are: SOFINNOVA INVESTMENTS, INC. with ownership of 3,083,712, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; NOVO HOLDINGS A/S, holding 2,459,021 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.08 million in GRTX stocks shares; and BLACKSTONE INC., currently with $2.79 million in GRTX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

9 institutional holders increased their position in Galera Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:GRTX] by around 1,816,778 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 241,030 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 9,932,768 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,990,576 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRTX stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,712,050 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 73,941 shares during the same period.